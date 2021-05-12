The Burnsville girls track team could sneak up on some squads this spring.
The Blaze have some top talent back, including two athletes who competed at the Class AA state meet in 2019 in junior Zoie Dundon and senior Sophie Nillson.
Depth could be a problem for Burnsville. That showed up May 11 in the South Suburban Conference Relays in Prior Lake. The Blaze finished ninth in the team standings with 40.5 points. Rosemount ran away with the title (242).
Dundon and Nillson led the way for Burnsville, along the 1,600 sprint medley team. Dundon had the best time in the 1,600 meters finishing in 5:01.96.
She also anchored the sprint medley team to a win (4:23.66). She was joined on the relay by senior Gianna Bedford, ninth-grader Emma Le and junior Darrian Gardner.
Nillson had the second-best mark in the long jump (17-6 1/2) and had third-best leap in the triple jump (36-4 1/2).
Nillson is a three-time state qualifier in the jumps. She finished 10th in the long jump at state as a sophomore. She was sixth in the triple jump and 15th in the long jump as a ninth-grader and ended up eighth in the triple jump as an eighth-grader.
Dundon made the medal stand (top nine) at state in her first appearance as a ninth-grader, taking seventh in the 800 (2:15.88).
All spring sports were canceled last year due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Nillson and Dundon missed out their chances to earn another state trip, along with the seniors on last year's team.
This year's SSC Championships are set for June 1-2 at Shakopee West Middle School. The Section 3AA meet will be held June 9 and 11 in Prior Lake.
This year's Class AA state meet is scheduled for June 18-19 at a site still to be determined.