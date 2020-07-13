Hunters who want to participate in the archery deer hunts at Camp Ripley near Little Falls will be able to purchase permits without entering their names in a lottery.
Hunt permits go on sale starting at noon Aug. 28. The dates for this year’s event are Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
For 2020, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has changed the process and timeline to apply to the hunts due to the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not having a lottery allows the hunt to be quickly canceled in the event such a decision would be necessary.
In August, hunters will be able to find hunt rules and details about how to participate in the hunt on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer/camp-ripley-archery-hunt.html.
The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military training area.