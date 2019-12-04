The Burnsville boys basketball team ran into of the state favorites Dec. 3.
Third-ranked Eden Prairie handed the Blaze their first loss of the season with an 89-54 home win. The Eagles led 56-23 at the break and never looked back in the second half.
Burnsville went into the contest off a 65-58 win at St. Louis Park in its season opener Nov. 30. Ninth-grade point guard Ibrahim El-Amin scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Blaze to that victory.
El-Amin was held to just four points in the loss to Eden Prairie. Senior Daniel Rosenber led the team with 15 points, while sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 14, and senior Josiah Jordan finished with 10.
Ninth-grader Khalif Bettis chipped in 5 points for Burnsville, and senior Andre Brown scored 3.
The Blaze's home opener is Dec. 9 versus Chaska at 7 p.m. Burnsville will play Minneapolis Southwest in the Southside Super Showcase Dec. 14 at Hiawatha Collegiate High School at 12:30 p.m.
The Blaze will open the SSC season with a rematch with Eastview on the road Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The No. 8 Lightning beat Burnsville 82-64 in the Section 3AAAA title game last season.