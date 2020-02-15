The Burnsville wrestling team won its first playoff match, and its reward was a dual with top-seeded Shakopee.
The eighth-seeded Blaze edged ninth-seeded Rosemount 39-36 in the Section 2AAA play-in dual Feb. 12. Senior Anthony Webster-Drummer won by fall at heavyweight for Burnsville to give his team the victory.
But in the quarterfinals, Feb. 14, Shakopee, the defending Class 3A state champions, was too strong for the Blaze, winning 78-0. The Sabers went on to win their third straight section crown, beating second-seeded New Prague in the final.
In the win over Rosemount, The Blaze were up 33-12 going into final five weights. But the Irish won the next four matches, two by fall and two by forfeit, to take the lead going into the heavyweight bout.
Junior Christian Lopez, sophomore Xaiver Ripplinger, senior Matt Gerner and junior Tristen Larson won by fall for the Blaze at 138, 145, 152 and 160 pounds, respectively. Ninth-grader Ethan Lutz had a forfeit win at 126, and junior Joshua Loredo won 8-3 at 132.
Webster-Drummer got the winning pin 1:01 into the second period.
Burnsville ended up 1-8 in the South Suburban Conference this season with its one victory over Rosemount. The Blaze dropped its final league dual Feb. 6, falling 57-16 to No. 8-ranked Farmington.
Wins went to Loredo at 126 (fall), Lopez at 132 (7-2), Gerner at 145 (4-0) and Webster-Drummer at heavyweight (13-4).
The Section 2AAA individual tournament is Feb. 21-22 at Apple Valley.
The Blaze has not had a state participant make the Class 3A field since 2012 when Andy Underhill and Harry Bramley were there for Burnsville.