The Burnsville volleyball team had little trouble in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals Oct. 27.
The fourth-seeded Blaze rolled over fifth-seeded Minneapolis South in three sets (25-19, 25-16, 25-20). Junior Kiylah Franke led the way with 15 kills, while ninth-grader Mesaiya Bettis finished with 10.
Burnsville (16-12 overall) will play at top-seeded Bloomington Jefferson (16-11) in the semifinals Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The other semifinal game will be second-seeded Edina (14-13) versus third-seeded Minneapolis Southwest (16-9).
The winners will meet in the title match Nov. 6 at the site of the higher seed at noon.
The Blaze went into the playoffs winning five of their last seven matches, finishing the South Suburban Conference season with a 3-6 record.
The three league wins are one less than the program's entire win total in the SSC from 2014 to 2019, where they went 4-54.
The last time Burnsville made the state field was in 2009 when they finished third in Class 3A. Volleyball went to four classes this spring when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last April.
There were no section playoffs for volleyball last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burnsville's 16 wins heading into the semifinals are also the most the program has had in a season since they won 18 matches in 2012.
In beating Minneapolis South, junior Julia Valois and senior Cassie Santelman paced the offense with 16 and 13 setting assists, respectively.
Junior Corrina Benson had a team-best five ace serves, while senior Morgan Phyle had two. Franke led in digs with 14, followed by Benson with 13 and junior Abby Briese with six.
In blocks, junior Eleri Deaven finished with three to lead the team, while senior Caitlyn Procko and Bettis each had two. Procko and junior Evelynn Shero each chipped in three kills.
Heading into the semifinals, Franke leads the team with 322 kills, while Bettis has 249 and Procko has 133.
Valois leads in set assists with 400, while Santelman has 300. Benson was tops on the team in ace serves with 50, followed by Valois with 38, Franke with 31 and Briese with 20.
In digs, Benson was also leading with 306, followed by Franke (230), Briese (181), Valois (145) and Phyle (105).
Shero and Deaven were tied for the team lead in blocks with 27, while Franke has 26 and Procko has 22.