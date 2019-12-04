The Burnsville girls basketball team had little trouble winning its second game.
The Blaze had 10 players in the scoring column with senior Zhane Thompson leading the way at 14 points in a 79-40 victory at Bloomington Jefferson.
Burnsville (2-1) is back on the court today at Dec. 7 versus Park in a battle of Section 3AAAA foes.
The Blaze will open the South Suburban Conference season Dec. 10 at Rosemount, also a section team, and have a league game versus Lakeville South Dec. 13. All three contests start at 7 p.m.
Against Jefferson, juniors Morgan Krumwiede and Hannah Lake were also in double figures for the Blaze with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Senior Paige Servais finished with 9 points; sophomore Savannah Islam and senior Megan Diggan both scored 8.
Ninth-grader Shantell Harden chipped in 6 points, while ninth-grader Shawna Bruha and junior Mara McMahon both scored 5. Junior Jayda LeGrand finished with 2 points for the Blaze.
Thompson has been in double figures in each of Burnsville's first three games, scoring 18 in a season opening loss to Holy Angels and finishing with 14 in a win over Henry Sibley. She went over 1,000 career points for the Blaze last season.
Burnsville is home versus Eastview Dec. 17 in SSC play at 7 p.m. The Lightning have had the Blaze's number for more than decade.
Eastview has not only won the last eight Section 3AAAA crowns; the team also owns a 28-game winning streak over Burnsville that dates back to 2006.