The Burnsville football team will try to avoid its first 0-4 start since 2009.
It won't be easy. The Blaze get the defending Class 6A state champions at home in Lakeville North Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. The top-ranked Panthers have started 4-0 for the second straight year.
Burnsville goes into the game off of a 35-7 home loss to No. 9 Lakeville South Sept. 13. It was the third straight game the Blaze didn’t score in the first half and the team has just 19 points in the first three contests.
The Blaze has been outscored by a 93-19 margin in their first three games.
Lakeville South scored its first touchdown on a 67-yard interception return. The Cougars followed with a 4-yard scoring run, a 14-yard touchdown pass and a 73-yard run before halftime to lead 28-0 at the break.
The Cougars were up 35-0 in the fourth quarter before the Blaze scored. Junior Blake Schmeling scored on a 2-yard run.
Burnsville rushed for 109 yards on 36 carries with senior quarterback Jordan Thompkins leading the way with 37 yards on the ground. Senior Lucas Volk had 36 yards on eight carries.
Thompkins completed 6 of 9 passes for 65 yards. Junior Nathan Le and senior Landon Rocheleau-Schultheis each had two grabs for 23 and 20 yards, respectively.
In Week 5 (Sept. 27), Burnsville will plat at No. 7 Farmington at 7 p.m.
The Blaze’s final three regular season games are at Eagan Oct. 4, versus Rosemount Oct. 11 and home to No. 3 Wayzata Oct. 16.