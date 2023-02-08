The Burnsville-Shakopee Alpine ski teams fell short of any state spots in the Section 6 meet Feb. 7 at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
Both the boys and the girls squads had only three skiers competing and up to four can count in the team standings. Therefore, Burnsville-Shakopee was not in contention for the team crowns.
Eagan won the girls title with 302 points, while Prior Lake was second (291). Lakeville South ended up third (271) in the 18-team field, while Burnsville-Shakopee finished 16th (107).
On the boys side, Edina claimed the crown (351), while Lakeville South was second (312) and Chaska finished third (287). Burnsville-Shakopee ended up 16th (118).
The top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
The best finish for Burnsville-Shakopee came from senior Bruen Drum, who was 26th in the boys race with a combined time of 52.63 on his two runs. Senior Alex Christian was 68th (60.8) and ninth-grader Cash Achenbach ended up 82nd (67.24).
On the girls side, senior Hailey Peterson led Burnsville-Shakopee, finishing in 35th place (57.66). Junior Amanda Currie took 43rd (59.69), while seventh- grader Allie Shaw was 79th (79.44).
The state meet is set for Feb. 14 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.