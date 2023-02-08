BV-Shak Alpine

The Burnsville-Shakopee Alpine ski teams fell short of any state spots in the Section 6 meet Feb. 7 at Buck Hill in Burnsville.

Both the boys and the girls squads had only three skiers competing and up to four can count in the team standings. Therefore, Burnsville-Shakopee was not in contention for the team crowns.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events