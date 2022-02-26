The Burnsville boys swimming team was denied any state berths in the Section 2AA competition at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
The Blaze finished eighth in the team standings with 82.5 points. Minnetonka won the title (457.5), edging Eden Prairie for the crown by 2.5 points.
Chaska-Chanhassen was third (352), followed by Prior Lake (283), Wacomia (168), Shakopee (154) and Bloomington Jefferson (127).
Last winter, Burnsville had a diver at the Class AA state meet, but that was it. The program has not had a swimmer or a relay there since 2017.
Senior Sam Edwards and junior Matthias Wong had the Blaze's best individual finishes at sections. They were only two swimmers to make to the Feb. 25 finals from the prelims Feb. 23.
Wong ended up 12th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.83 and was 16th in the 100 freestyle (50.19). Edwards ended ip 12th in the 100 freestyle (49.84) and the 13th in the 50 freestyle (22.98).
Burnsville's best relay finish was the 200 medley team of seniors Troy Jackson and Brian Chhuoy, junior Ben Edwards and Wong that took seventh (1:56.53).
The 200 freestyle team of Ben Edwards, Sam Edwards, junior Jack Steglich and senior Pierre Demoulin finished eighth (1:39.24), as did the 400 freestyle team of senior Justin Joubert, Sam Edwards, Steglich and Wong (3:37.91).
Other finishes for the Blaze included Ben Edwards in the 200 individual medley (25th, 2:28.35) and the 100 butterfly (22nd, 1:07.96), Demoulin in the 200 freestyle (28th, 2:11.03), Jackson in the 500 freestyle (25th, 6:05.81) and Chhhuoy in the 100 breaststroke (23rd, 1:15.04).