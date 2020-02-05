The Burnsville alpine ski teams came up empty handed at the Section 6 meet Feb. 4 at Buck Hill.
The Blaze didn't garner any state spots, with junior Emily Kettler coming the closest in the girls race. She finished 24th overall with a combined time of 59.60 on her two runs.
The top-two section teams make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads. The state met Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The girls squad ended up ninth in the section team standings with 274 points. Lakeville North (401) won the title, while Edina was second (390).
The Blaze boys were 18th with 40 points. Lakeville South claimed the crown (411), and Edina was runner-up (393).
Sophomore Forrest Bowman was trying to get back to state for the Bllaze boys for a second straight year, but he struggled on his first run and finished 78th overall (1:09.40). Sophomore Jayden Chow was the only other finisher for the boys taking 94th (1:32.40).
On the girls side, junior Paige Peterson ended up 30th (1:01.70) for the Blaze, ahead of junior April Chamberland in 50th (1:08.0), senior Josie Hanneken in 61st (1:12.40), junior Savannah Drum in 63rd (1:12.80) and sophomore Anna Tran in 100th (1:54.10).