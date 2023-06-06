Bailey Tilley

Burnsville junior Bailey Tilley finished 18th in the Section 3AAA tournament June 4 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids

 Twitter photo by @BurnsvilleSport

For the second straight season, Bailey Tilley finished in the same spot in the 36-hole Section 3AAA tournament.

The junior on the Burnsville girls golf team ended 18th, shooting a 90 in the first round June 1 and following an 88 in round two June 4 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

