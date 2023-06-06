For the second straight season, Bailey Tilley finished in the same spot in the 36-hole Section 3AAA tournament.
The junior on the Burnsville girls golf team ended 18th, shooting a 90 in the first round June 1 and following an 88 in round two June 4 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Tilley was the only golfer on either Burnsville team to qualify for the second round. Last spring, Tilley ended up 18th with rounds of 92 and 91.
The Burnsville girls were 10th in team standings with four-player score of 448 in the first round. Six of the 11 section teams advanced to round two, along with individuals not on the advancing teams who were in the top 30 after round one.
The winning team makes the state field, along with top five individuals not on the advancing squad.
East Ridge won the team title with a 36-hole team total of 669, followed by Eastview (672), Two Rivers (673), Simley (728), Woodbury (748) and Park (782).
Other first-round scores for the Blaze girls came from senior Molly Halvorson (50th, 109), senior Kate Hoevet (T56th, 115), senior Lisa Panos (63rd, 134) and eighth grader Evie Burchill (64th, 148).
On the boys side, the Blaze finished 11th in the team standings with a first-round team total of 382. Eastview won the crown with a 36-hole score of 605, followed by East Ridge (610), Hastings (620), Eagan (621) and Park (630).
Sophomore Sam Watterson and ninth grader Spencer Miller tied for 56th with both shooting 87 in the first round. Junior Jack Slattery ended up 65th with a 94, while senior Matthew Kennedy tied for 70th with a 114.
Burnsville has had two state golfers since 2009. Avery Sawchuk qualified for the girls team in 2019 in her junior season. Her senior year in 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nolan Sawchuk qualified for the boys squad in 2016, which at the time ended a 12-year state drought for the Blaze.