The Burnsville boys and girls golf teams didn’t make enough pars to get any state qualifiers.
The Blaze girls had three golfers — senior Cassie Santelman, junior Kate Hoevet and sophomore Bailey Tilley — qualify for the second round of the Section 3AAA tournament June 6 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Santelman ended up with the highest finish, tying for 15th with a 36-hole total of 180. She shot 91 in the first round June 3 and carded an 89 in the final round.
Tilley ended up 18th with rounds of 92 and 91, while Hoevet was 40th with rounds of 98 and 111.
Burnsville ended up ninth in the team standing with a team score of 391 in the first round. The top-five teams advance to round two, along with the top 10 individuals not on those squads.
After round two, the winning team makes the state field, along with the top-five individuals not on the advancing squad.
Eastview won the girls team title with a 36-hole total of 643. Simley was second (670), followed by Hastings (714), East Ridge (722) and Two Rivers (724).
Other scores for the Burnsville girls in the first round came from senior Abbi Erickson (109), senior Rylee Colin (113) and senior Olivia Conrad (131).
Sophomore Reese McCauley of Simley was the individual medalist with a 36-hole total of 139 (70-69).
On the boys side, Burnsville ended up 10th in the standings with a first-round total of 369.
Eastview also won the boys crown with a 616, followed by Rosemount (620), East Ridge (625), Eagan (644) and St. Thomas Academy (646).
The Blaze didn’t have golfers qualify for the second round. First-round scores for the team included junior Luke Mishica (88), junior Jesse Tasa (93), senior Keegan McDevitt (94), ninth-grader Sam Watterson (94), junior Liam Hull (98) and ninth-grader Luke Helm (98).
Owen Rexing of Rosemount was the medalist with a 139-total (67-72).
Burnsville has had two state golfers since 2009. Avery Sawchuk qualified for the girls team in 2019 in her junior season. Her senior year in 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nolan Sawchuk qualified for the boys squad in 2016, which at the time ended a 12-year state drought for the Blaze.