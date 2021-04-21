There wasn't a lot of significant change for Burnsville in this year's section realignment.
The Blaze softball and football teams were moved to different sections, while the school's enrollment continues to drop.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassifies its sections every two years, along with releasing new enrollment figures which help determine placement.
In 2013, Burnsville was the fifth biggest school in the state. It dropped to ninth in 2015 and stayed in that same spot in 2017. The Blaze fell to 15th in 2019.
Now, according the MSHSL, the Blaze is tied for 19th in the state in enrollment with Coon Rapids with its number of students dipping below 2,000 (1,971).
The top-10 schools in enrollment are Wayzata (3,396), Minnetonka (3,383), Prior Lake (2,722), Blaine (2,666), Eden Prairie (2,642), Champlin Park (2,623), Stillwater (2,614), Edina (2,587), Shakopee (2,281) and Rosemount (2,408).
The next eight ahead of Burnsville are Maple Grove (2,320), Eastview (2,184), St. Michael-Albertville (2,128), Farmington (2,104), White Bear Lake (2,099), Anoka (2,047), Eagan (2,043) and Roseville (2,032).
More Classes
Four sports will increase in classes next year. Volleyball is going to four classes, while soccer, cross country and track will be three.
Burnsville will stay in Section 6 for volleyball, and Section 3 for soccer, cross country and track. But the Blaze will be in the top class for all four sports.
In softball, the Blaze will get out of Section 2AAAA and move into Section 3AAAA with the likes of Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, East Ridge, Hastings, Park and Rosemount.
Burnsville won state Class 3A state titles in softball in 2005 and 2006 coming out of Section 6AAA and in 2010 after winning the Section 3AAA crown.
In football, the Blaze will be part of Section 6AAAAAA next fall with the likes of perennial powers Eden Prairie and Wayzata, along with Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Edina, Shakopee and Hopkins.
Burnsville and Prior Lake were part of Section 1AAAAAA the last four years.
Class 6A football is a 32-team bracket for the playoffs. Teams don't play teams from their own section in the first round, but the four sections are still seeded one through eight to make up the bracket.
In Section 6AAAA volleyball, there are only seven teams, including Edina, St. Louis Park, Bloomington Jefferson, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Washburn and Minneapolis Southwest. None of those squads were ranked last year, so it's a wide open field for the Blaze.
Section 3AA track was a 16-team field and will again be this spring for the last time. Next year, it will drop to eight teams for Section 3AAA — Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Apple Valley, Hastings, Park, Rosemount and East Ridge.
It's nearly the same for cross country. Next fall, Section 3AAA will have those same eight teams, along with one more in Jefferson.
To see all the section realignments and the MSHSL enrollment figures go to legacy.mshsl.org.