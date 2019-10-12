The Burnsville football team gave up too many big plays to pull off an upset Oct. 11.
The whipping winds, cold and light snow didn't seem to slow down Rosemount in a 38-12 road victory over the Blaze. Jonathan Mann caught two of Trevor Armborst's three touchdown passes for the Irish.
Both of Burnsville's scores came on big plays. Sophomore Colton Gregersen scooped up a fumble and went 59 yards untouched in the first quarter to cut Rosemount's lead to 7-6.
But the Irish scored the game's next 31 points, including 17 in the third quarter, en route to their fourth victory of the season (4-3).
Junior Myiion Hodges ran 41 yards for a touchdown for the Blaze with 4:22 to play in the fourth quarter for the final score of the game.
Burnsville (1-6 overall) will end the regular season Oct. 16 at home versus No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Wayzata (7-0) at 7 p.m. The Class 6A playoff brackets will be released Oct. 17 at will be available at mshsl.org.
Burnsville will be the No. 7 seed out of Section 3. That means the Blaze will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 25 playing the No. 2 seed from either Section 4, 5 or 6.