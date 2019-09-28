The Burnsville football team had its first lead of the season Sept. 27.
But in the end, the Blaze still suffered their fifth straight loss and are still seeking their first win of the season. Farmington took control in the second half en route to a 34-12 road victory.
Burnsville scored on its first possession of the game, getting a 9-yard touchdown run from sophomore Colton Gregersen. The extra point was unsuccessful and Farmington took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on a defensive touchdown, returning a fumble 20 yards for a score.
In the second half, the Tigers used a 70-yard punt return for a score and a 31-yard touchdown pass to take a 19-6 lead. Farmington scored on a 22-yard scoring strike early in the fourth quarter to go up three touchdowns.
Burnsville got a 2-yard scoring run from senior Lucas Volk in the final frame, but the Tigers answered with a 33-yard scoring run of their own.
Volk led the Blaze on the ground with 66 yards on 14 carries. The Blaze couldn't slow down Farmington's Zac Janz, who had 121 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
Burnsville will play at winless Eagan in Week 6 (Oct. 4) at 7 p.m. The Blaze have been outscored 182-50 in its five losses, while Eagan has been outscored 215-7.