The United States Hockey League is planning to play a 54-game season this winter despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The USHL, the only Tier I junior league in the U.S., is looking to start Nov. 6 and end April 24.
“We have created a plan to bring players to our markets and in order to safely begin development and ultimately competition,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said in a statement. "Should conditions change, this plan will allow our league the flexibility to react to new circumstances, and we will adjust accordingly."
According to the press release on the USHL’s website, players will begin arriving over four weeks in mid-September. The league is still working on protocols to return to game action, but will follow all local, state, and federal health guidelines.
The league's plan has been formulated in consultation with all USHL member teams. The schedule is expected to be released in early September.
The USHL consist of 16 teams in seven midwest states. Minnesota does not have franchise, but many current and former high school players from the state play in the league.
The USHL, which is for players between the ages of 16 to 21, does not give a stipend to its players, so they retain their amateur status and are eligible to play in the NCAA.
