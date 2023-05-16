After a long winter, the off-highway vehicle riding season is here.
Minnesota boasts more than 3,000 miles of trails for all types of OHVs and rider skill levels. Before heading out on the trails, there are many key things remember:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
After a long winter, the off-highway vehicle riding season is here.
Minnesota boasts more than 3,000 miles of trails for all types of OHVs and rider skill levels. Before heading out on the trails, there are many key things remember:
Some trails might be opening later than normal due to late spring thaw, flooding, or trail maintenance work. Check the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ OHV Trail Closures webpage before leaving home, dnr.state.mn.us/trailconditions/index.
Safety should come first for all OHV riders, and safety training is required for some riders. Riders born after July 1, 1987, must complete online all-terrain vehicle safety training before riding an ATV on trails.
Riders under age 16 must also complete a hands-on ATV safety training course. Online safety training for off-highway motorcycle operators under 16 is required before operating on OHM trails. Off-road vehicles may only be operated by individuals age 16 and older.
The DNR offers training courses to everyone, even if they’re not required to take the training. Find information about upcoming trainings on the DNR education and safety training webpage at dnr.state.mn.us/es/index.
A valid OHV registration is required by law when riding on state and Grant-in-Aid trails. These registration fees support trail construction, trail maintenance and OHV safety.
For more information on OHV registration procedures and fees, visit the DNR’s OHV registration webpage at dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/ohv/index.
Riders who are interested in trying the trails but aren’t ready to commit to OHV registration, can participate in two upcoming no-registration riding opportunities. The first is May 20 for off-road vehicles at the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area near Gilbert, Minnesota.
The second is June 9-11 for ATVs statewide.
Most trails in Minnesota are built and maintained by clubs and funded through the Grant-in-Aid program. Consider joining a club to assist in maintaining trails.
For information on where to ride, regulations and safety training, visit the DNR’s OHV program webpage at dnr.state.mn.us/ohv/index.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.