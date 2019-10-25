Zoie Dundon will represent the Burnsville cross-country teams at the state meet.
The sophomore finished fourth overall in the Section 3AA girls race Oct. 24 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley to earn a spot in the Class AA field. She ran the 5,000-meter course in 18:50.2.
The state race is Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The top two teams make state, along with the top eight individuals not on the advancing squads. The Blaze girls finished ninth out of 14 teams in Section 3AA with 256 points.
Ninth-ranked Rosemount won the crown (36), followed by East Ridge (61). Bloomington Jefferson was third (98) ahead of Eagan (118), Eastview (139), Prior Lake (150), Visitation (189) and Henry Sibley (196).
Bloomington Kennedy was 10th (283), followed by Simley (329), Apple Valley (339), Richfield (358) and Park (359).
On the boys side, No. 8 Eastview and No. 9 Prior Lake took the top two spots with 63 and 66 points, respectively. Eagan was third (73) ahead of Rosemount (94), East Ridge (127) and Apple Valley (175).
Burnsville took seventh (199), followed by Jefferson (205), St. Thomas Academy (242), Henry Sibley (252), Holy Angels (343), Park (345), Kennedy (359), South St. Paul (395), Simley (424) and Richfield (516).
Dundon is the first Blaze girl to make state since 2015. Last spring, she also made state in the 800 meters in track.
Burnsville’s next finisher behind Dundon was eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl, who finished 43rd (21.01.0). Eighth-grader Kira Theng took 68th (22:23.8) ahead of senior Molly Willmert (70th, 22:26.9), sophomore Hannah Zastrow (71st 22:28.7), senior Asha Ali (78th, 23:02.4) and junior Abbey McAller (83rd, 23:28.8).
For the Blaze boys, junior Matthew Krzmarzick led the way finishing 21st overall with a time of 16:32.6.
Other finishes for the boys included senior Bereket Wondimu (38th, 17:12.1), sophomore Zach Friedman (39th, 17:12.9), sophomore Everett Sandbo (48th, 17:28.4), junior Ruben Ramirez (53rd, 17:31.9), junior Zachary Warns (65th, 17:50.0) and senior Jake Schouten (77th, 18:09.1).
The last time a Burnsville team made state as a team was in 2013 when both the boys and girls squads qualified.