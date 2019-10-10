The Burnsville volleyball team has one more chance to earn a South Suburban Conference win.

The Blaze dropped to 0-8 in league play (10-17 overall) with a three-set loss at No. 5-ranked Lakeville North Oct. 8 (25-14, 25-15, 25-13)..

Burnsville competed in the October Classic in Apple Valley Oct. 4-5, winning three of five matches. The wins were against Minneapolis Henry (25-12, 25-18), Grand Meadow (25-23, 25-21) and Coon Rapids (17-25, 25-22, 16-14).

The Blaze's losses were to Zumbrota-Mazeppa (25-15, 18-25, 15-13) and Benilde-St. Margaret's (25-23, 25-22).

Stats for the SSC match and the tournament have not been made available.

Burnsville will end the regular season Oct. 15 at Apple Valley in conference action at 7 p.m.

The Section 6AAA tournament starts Oct. 22 with first-round play. Seeds come out Oct. 19 and the Blaze are likely to be the No. 7 or 8 seed in the 10-team field.

St. Louis Park (18-3) should be the No. 1 seed.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake.

