The Burnsville softball team earned its first-ever playoff win under coach Eric Reuss, but its stay in Section 3AAAA was not long.
The seventh-seeded Blaze went 1-2 in the section, getting eliminated with an 8-4 loss to fourth-seeded Park in the losers bracket May 27.
Burnsville opened the tournament with a 3-0 loss to second-seeded East Ridge May 24 and followed with a 7-6 victory over third-seeded Eastview in the losers bracket May 26.
The Blaze finished the season with a 6-17 overall record (3-14 in the South Suburban Conference). Burnsville's last winning season was in 2017 when it went 15-8 overall.
Since then, Burnsville has a record of 19-65, including a 14-52 mark under Reuss. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the playoff win over Eastview, the Blaze overcame a 4-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the fifth inning. Sophomore Kate Dam's two-out, RBI single in the top seventh inning gave Burnsville a 7-6 lead. She finished 2 for 4.
Sophomore Grace Johnson tossed a complete game for the Blaze, allowing six runs with one strikeout.
Sophomore Alex Gerber finished 3 for 3 with an RBI, while senior Skyelar Boxwell was 2 for 4 with a double. Junior Lilly Kuziej doubled and drove in two runs, while junior Taylor Larson was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Junior Sid Lamotte also drove in a run for the Blaze.
In the loss to East Ridge, Johnson tossed a complete game, giving up three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. Senior Hannah Zastrow had two of the Blaze's six hits.
Against Park, Burnsville got down 4-0 after two innings and couldn't recover. Johnson had another complete game, allowing eight runs (six earned) with three strikeouts.
Larson had a two-run homer for Burnsville, while Kuziej was 2 for 4 with an RBI.