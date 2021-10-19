Senior Zoie Dundon continues to pace the Burnsville cross country teams.
The senior ran away from the field at the South Suburban Conference Championships in Eagan Oct. 15, winning the girls' 5,000-meter race with a time of 19:04.9. She was roughly nine seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher, Claire Vukovics of Lakeville South (19:13.4).
The Blaze girls finished eighth in the team standings with 219 points. Fifth-ranked Prior Lake won the title (52), followed by No. 6 Farmington (54), No. 7 Eagan (78), Lakeville South (83), Eastview (130), Rosemount (177) and Shakopee (185).
Lakeville North was ninth (237) and Apple Valley was 10th (320).
On the boys side, Burnsville also ended up eighth win 179 points, followed by Shakopee (197) and Prior Lake (219).
Third-ranked Rosemount won the boys crown (56), followed by No. 4 Lakeville North (87), Apple Valley (107), Lakeville South (137), Eastview (140), Eagan (159) and Farmington (172).
Next up for both Burnsville teams is the Section 3AAA meet, which is set for Oct. 28 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley. Rosemount is the only ranked team in the boys field, as is Eagan on the girls side.
The top two finishing teams make state, along with the top-eight individuals not on the advancing squads. This year's Class 3A competition is scheduled for Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Dundon is the only ranked individual runner in the section girls field at No. 6. She'll be the favorite. There are no ranked individuals on the boys side.
Zachary Friedmann led the Blaze boys at the conference championships. The senior finished 19th overall with a time of 17:23.1.
Senior Everett Sandbo was 27th (17:50.8) for Burnsville, followed by senior Thomas Dundon in 36th (18:16.1), sophomore Quinn Hess in 42nd (18:24.3), eighth-grader Liam Merrel in 58th (18:54.4), senior Brian Chhuoy in 60th (19:08.2) and senior Keegan McDevitt in 68th (20:24.8).
Other finishes for the Blaze girls came from eighth-grader Carley LaMotte in 53rd (22:03.09), sophomore Kira Theng in 60th (22:33.3), sophomore Kaelyn Ambuehl in 62nd (22:39.0), eighth-grader Caroline Chhuoy in 74th (23:30.0) and senior Darrian Gardner in 82nd (26:22.0).