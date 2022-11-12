Walleye Fishing

Starting Dec. 1, winter anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will enjoy a one walleye harvest this winter for the seventh season in a row.

 Photo by Doug Kerr

Winter anglers on Mille Lacs Lake can enjoy a walleye harvest opportunity for the seventh season in a row.

Starting Dec. 1, anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one walleye longer than 28 inches on Mille Lacs.

