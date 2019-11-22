Senior Gavin Osterhaus will be looking to end the state drought for the Burnsville wrestling team.
The Blaze has not had a state participant make the Class 3A field since 2012 when Andy Underhill and Harry Bramley were there for Burnsville.
Osterhaus opens the season ranked No. 7 at 170 pounds in the first Class 3A poll. He's one of two wrestlers from Section 2AAA ranked at that weight; Shakopee's Carson Manville is ranked No. 1.
Last year, Osterhaus finished fourth in the section at 160 pounds. He lost a tough 3-2 decision in the semifinals and, then lost by that same margin in the third-place match.
Osterhaus finished the season with a 34-3 record.
Overall, Burnsville had five wrestlers on the medal stand at sections last year (top six). Junior Christian Lopez finished fifth at 113 pounds, while junior Denny Hernandez was sixth at 106 and junior Xaiver Ripplinger was sixth at 120.
Section 2AAA is one of the top sections in the state. There are four teams ranked in the first team poll: No. 1 Shakopee, No. 5 New Prague, No. 7 Apple Valley and No. 9 Prior Lake.
Shakopee has nine ranked wrestlers, including five at No. 1. New Prague has five ranked in the 14 weights, while Lakeville South has three, Prior Lake, Lakeville North and Apple Valley all have two and Eastview has one.
So getting a wrestler through to state won't be easy for Burnsville.
Team-wise, Burnsville has struggled to win duals, finishing with a 3-19 overall record (0-9 in the South Suburban Conference).
Burnsville will open the season Nov. 30 in the Minnetonka Invitational at 8 a.m. The SSC dual season starts Dec. 5 at home in a triangular match versus Apple Valley and Lakeville North starting at 5 p.m.
The Blaze will wrestle in the Edina Invitational Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.