Back-to-back South Suburban Conference games were not kind to the Burnsville girls basketball team.
The Blaze lost twice to Section 3AAAA foes, falling 85-72 at Apple Valley Jan. 21 and 69-41 at home to No. 8-ranked Rosemount the next day.
Burnsville (10-6 overall, 5-4 in the SSC) is home to Prior Lake Jan. 24, is at Lakeville South Jan. 28 and home to No. 3 Farmington Jan. 31 in SSC games at 7 p.m.
Burnsville went into the game with Apple Valley off of three straight wins. The two teams combined for 103 points in the first half with the Eagles up four points (53-49).
Apple Valley took control of the game midway through the second half, building the lead to as many as 17 points.
Burnsville had four players in double figures with senior Zhane Thompson leading the way with 19 points. Senior Paige Servais scored 14, followed by junior Mara McMahon with 13 and senior Megan Diggan with 10.
Junior Morgan Krumwiede, sophomore Savannah Islam and ninth-grader Shantell Harden each scored 5 points.
The Blaze had no answer for Apple Valley's Kalena Myers, who finished with 33 points.
In the loss to Rosemount, the Blaze struggled in the first half and trailed by 20 at the break (39-19). Diggan led Burnsville with 19 points, while Krumwiede finished with 8 and Thompson scored 5.
Rosemount (15-2) looks to be headed for the No. 1 seed in Section 3AAAA. Four teams look to be battling for the No. 2 through 4 seeds, the Blaze, Apple Valley (7-9), Lakeville North (7-8) and Eastview (6-10).
Eagan (6-10), Hastings (6-10) and Park (4-12) are also in the field.
Burnsville is 5-3 against section teams so far, losing twice to Rosemount and once to Apple Valley, while beating Lakeville North, Eastview, Eagan, Hastings and Park.
Section quarterfinal play starts Feb. 26, while the semifinals are Feb. 29. The title game is March 4. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.