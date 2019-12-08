The Burnsville boys hockey team is off to its first 3-0 start in 13 seasons.
Senior Korey Bell scored 4:12 into overtime Dec. 7 to lift the Blaze to a 4-3 home win over Eastview in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville went into the contest off a 4-2 league win at Eagan Dec. 5 getting a a pair of goals from senior Grant Ahcan.
Burnsville (2-0 in the SSC) opened the season Dec. 3 with a 5-3 home win over Bloomington Jefferson in a battle of Section 2AA foes. Eastview and Eagan are also section squads.
The Blaze will try to go to 4-0 Dec. 13 at home versus Prior Lake in league action at 7 p.m. Burnsville is at Farmington Dec. 5 in SSC play at 5 p.m.
Against Eastview, Burnsville gave up two goals in the final 5:19 of the third period, including the tying goal with 19 seconds left, which forced overtime. But that's where Bell took over, tallying his second goal of the season.
Seniors Jayden Glassen and Joey Anderson assisted on the game-winner. Anderson also finished with a pair of goals, while junior Kade Nielsen scored once.
Senior Tim Urlaub and Ahcan each finished with two assists, while junior Anthony Friedmann had one.
Senior Evan Wittchow finished with 25 saves in goal for Burnsville. He had 21 stops in the win over Eagan.
The Blaze was down 2-1 going into the third period, before scoring three goals in the final 4:24 of the game to steal the win from the Wildcats. Urlaub scored first, before Ahcan put his team up by a goal scoring with 1:48 left to play.
Senior Dylan Reed iced the game for Burnsville with an empty-net goal with 35 seconds to play.
Ahcan also scored in the first period for the Blaze. Urlaub and Anderson both had two assists, while Bell and Wittchow each had one.