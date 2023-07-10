Archery hunts

Permits are now available for the archery hunts this fall at Camp Ripley near Little Falls.

 Courtesy photo/Minnesota DNR

Hunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Aug. 18.

This year, the three-day hunt will happen Oct. 27-29. A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.

