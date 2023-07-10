Hunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Aug. 18.
This year, the three-day hunt will happen Oct. 27-29. A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.
The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.