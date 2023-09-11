Pheasant Hunting

Pheasant numbers saw significant, triple-digit increases in the southeastern part of the state in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' annual roadside pheasant survey.

 Courtesy photo/Minnesota DNR

Southwest region pheasant numbers saw significant, triple-digit increases in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ annual roadside pheasant survey.

“Pheasant hunters certainly have reason to cheer in the southwest region this year and we also saw increases in the west central portions of the state,” said Tim Lyons, Minnesota DNR upland game research scientist. “Other regions saw declines in pheasant numbers, possibly because of more severe winter weather, and more severe drought during breeding season.”

