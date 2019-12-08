The Burnsville wrestling team had some tough battles in its first two South Suburban Conference duals.
The Blaze were on their home mat for both Dec. 5 in a triangular versus Lakeville North and No. 7-ranked Apple Valley, falling 43-32 and 46-25, respectively.
Burnsville competed in the Edina Invitational Dec. 7, finishing ninth out of 17 schools with 68.5 points. Eighth-ranked Farmington won the title (207.5), followed by Lake City (176.5), Eden Prairie (157.5), Cannon Falls (152) and Grand Rapids (94).
The Blaze will compete in the Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Burnsville will wrestle in a triangular Dec. 18 at Edina at 5 p.m., and will have a SSC dual at No. 9 Prior Lake Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Burnsville will close out 2019 competing in the Oshkosh on the Water Invitational Dec. 17 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 9:30 a.m.
At the Edina invite, sophomore Xaiver Ripplinger had the Blaze's best finish taking second at 138 pounds. He won his first three matches, two by fall, before losing by pin in the title match to Aaron Meincke of Lake City.
Other place-winners for the Blaze included junior Rodrigo Zaraagoza at 113 (3rd), senior Joel Joubert at 195 (4th) and eighth-grader Ayden Ripplinger at 106 (6th).
In the loss Lakeville North, junior Denny Hernandez, Xaiver Ripplinger, junior Tristen Larson and senior Anthony Webster-Drummer won by fall for Blaze at 120, 138, 170 and heavyweight, respectively.
Junior Christian Lopez won by technical fall at 126, while senior Matt Gerner earned a 7-6 decision at 145.
Against Apple Valley, Hernandez, junior Joshua Loredo and Webster-Drummer had falls for Burnsville at 120, 126 and heavyweight, respectively. Lopez earned a 5-2 decision at 132 and Xaiver Ripplinger won by major decision (11-2) at 138.