Blaze pitchers

Jacob Neutz (left) and Nicholas Meuser combined a 13-inning shutout in Burnsville's 1-0 home win over Lakeville North May 3 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Burnsville Baseball photo

The Burnsville baseball team blanked a couple of Section 3AAAA foes in a pair of South Suburban Conference home games.

Junior Jacob Neutz and senior Nicholas Meuser combined on a 13-inning shutout May 3 in the Blaze's 1-0 victory over Lakeville North. Neutz also drove in the game-winning run with two-out double.

