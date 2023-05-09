The Burnsville baseball team blanked a couple of Section 3AAAA foes in a pair of South Suburban Conference home games.
Junior Jacob Neutz and senior Nicholas Meuser combined on a 13-inning shutout May 3 in the Blaze's 1-0 victory over Lakeville North. Neutz also drove in the game-winning run with two-out double.
The Blaze (3-7 overall and in the SSC) followed the win with a 16-1 loss versus Farmington in league play May 4, before junior Nick Discher tossed a two-hit shutout May 8 in a 2-0 victory over Eagan.
Discher struck out seven and allowed just one walk. Burnsville scored both of its runs in the fifth inning on a two-run triple from senior Eli Keirstead.
Burnsville is 3-3 against Section 3AAAA teams so far with two wins over Eagan with the losses to No. 3-ranked Rosemount (5-2), No. 5 Eastview (19-3) and Apple Valley (5-1).
In beating Lakeville North, Neutz worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing five hits while striking out five. Meuser pitched the final 5 2/3 innings, fanning five. Both gave up five hits.
Burnsville had just four hits in the win. Juniors AJ Galvin, Darren Einberger and John Santelman each had singles. Senior Cole Sieben scored the game-winning run on Neutz' double, reaching base on a fielder's choice.
Against Eagan, senior Paul Galvez doubled and scored a run, while senior Eric Kilgore was 1 for 1 with two stolen bases and run scored. Einberger and senior Bryce Soberski both had singles.
Against Farmington, the Class 4A state runner-up last spring, the Blaze allowed 12 runs in the first inning. Galvin finished 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Meuser was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Kilgore and Neutz also had hits for the Blaze.
Sophomore Collin Heckman took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) in the first inning. Junior Ben Woelfel gave up seven runs (five earned) in one inning of work. Soberski worked two innings, allowing one unearned run, while Siebel and Keirstead each pitched a scoreless frame.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament will be June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Burnsville was the Class 3A state champion in 2011 and the state runner-up in 2010, the first year the championship games for all classes were played at Target Field.