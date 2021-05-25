The Burnsville baseball enters the postseason with some momentum winning six of its last nine games.
The Section 3AAAA playoffs start May 31 and the Blaze will likely be the No. 6 or 7 seed in the eight-team field. The lower seed is because the team opened this spring losing 10 of its first 11 games.
When available, section seeds can be found mshsl.org/section-events. Fourth-ranked Eagan (13-6) and No. 6 Rosemount (13-5) look to be the top-two seeds, followed by Park (13-6), Lakeville North (11-9), Eastview (10-9) and Hastings (11-8).
Apple Valley will be the No. 8 seed (3-16).
The entire tournament is at Alimagnet Fields in Burnsville. The semifinals are June 2. The winner's bracket final is June 4 and the title game is June 8 with a second-game, if needed, June 9.
Burnsville (7-13 overall, 5-13 in the South Suburban Conference) wrapped up the regular season May 20 with a 6-1 loss at Eagan. The Blaze earned an 8-6 win at Shakopee May 19 and fell 4-2 to versus Prior Lake May 17.
Burnsville also won at home May 15 over Hastings, 4-3.
The last time the Blaze made the state field was in 2017. The program also qualified in 2016, the first year baseball went to four classes. Burnsville was the Class 3A state champion in 2011 and the state runner-up in 2010, the first year the championship games for all classes were played at Target Field in Minneapolis.
This year's Class 4A state championship game is slated for June 18 at Target Field in Minneapolis. The quarterfinals and semifinals are June 15-16 at Chaska Athletic Park.
In the win over Shakopee, Burnsville scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to go up 7-2.
Cole Voss picked up the win on the mound, working six innings and allowing six runs (three earned) with two strikeouts. Nicholas Meuser pitched a perfect seventh for the save.
Ethan Voss and Jonah Dawson led the way at the plate for the Blaze. Voss doubled and tripled, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Dawson doubled twice and drove in three runs.
Jackson Kieffer, Meuser and Benjamin Meuser each had one RBI.
In the loss to Eagan, the Blaze got down 6-1 after four innings and couldn't recover. Five of Eagan's six runs were unearned.
Asher Giese took the loss, working three innings and allowing three unearned runs, while striking out four. Owen Geegan gave up three runs (one earned) in one inning of relief, while Kade Bowar pitched two scoreless frames with two strikeouts.
Burnsville had just four hits. Benjamin Meuser had an RBI, while Voss was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Against Prior Lake, Voss worked five innings, taking the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned), while fanning three. Keiffer had an RBI for the Blaze, while Giese doubled.
In beating Hastings, Bowar worked four innings in the start, allowing one unearned run. Giese picked up the win in relief, despite giving up two runs. Geegan got the save with a scoreless seventh.
Voss finished 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Nicholas Meuse was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Sean Emerson and Kieffer also drove in runs.