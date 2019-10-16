The Burnsville volleyball team ended the regular season with a three-set loss (31-29, 25-23, 25-21) at Apple Valley Oct. 15.
The Blaze will take an 10-18 overall mark in the Section 6AAA tournament after finishing the season with a 0-9 record in the South Suburban Conference.
The first round of Section 2AA play starts Oct. 22 with the quarterfinals Oct. 24 and the semifinals Oct. 29. The title match is Nov. 2. The higher seed is at home for all four rounds.
Seeds for the tournament come out Oct. 19 and will be available at mshsl.org. The Blaze is likely to get the No. 7 or 8 seed in the 10-team field.
The top-four seeds look to be St. Louis Park (20-6), Bloomington Jefferson (18-8), Benilde-St. Margaret's (18-9) and Hopkins (13-13).
Other teams in the field include Edina (7-15), Robbinsdale Armstrong (13-15), Minneapolis Washburn (16-8), Minneapolis Southwest (7-19) and Minneapolis South (9-16).