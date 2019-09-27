The Burnsville girls soccer team took down one of its biggest nemesis Sept. 24.
Ninth-grader Ella White scored all three of the Blaze’s goals in a 3-1 win at Eagan in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville followed with a 3-0 home loss to Prior Lake Sept. 26 in league action.
The Blaze (6-6-2 overall, 1-5-1 in the SSC) also earned a 1-1 tie at Chaska Sept. 21 and lost 1-0 at Apple Valley Sept. 19 in an SSC contest.
The Blaze ends the regular season with two SSC games — versus No. 10-ranked Lakeville South Oct. 1 at 5 p.m., and home to Farmington Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.
The Section 3AA tourney starts Oct. 8 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct. 10 with the higher seed at home in the first two rounds. The title game is Oct. 15 at Henry Sibley High School at 7:30 p.m.
Eagan is the defending champion. The Wildcats have won three of the last five Class AA state titles.
Burnsville has had a rough time against Eagan over the years. The Wildcats were 9-0-1 against the Blaze since the start of the 2012 season before the Blaze was able to snap that winless skid.
Two of those Eagan wins have come in the Section 3AA title game. Eagan won 2-1 in 2014 and 4-0 in 2015.
The Blaze and Wildcats (6-5-2) could meet again in the quarterfinals this season as the No. 4 and 5 seeds. Sixth-ranked Rosemount (12-2) looks to be the No. 1 seed, followed by Lakeville North (9-3-) and Hastings (9-1-2).
Other teams in the field include Park (5-5-3), Apple Valley (4-9-1) and Eastview (3-6-4),
Burnsville’s last section crown came in 2013 when it finished third at state.