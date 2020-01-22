The Burnsville boys basketball team had a busy three days.
The Blaze played two South Suburban Conference games and spent Martin Luther King Day at Minneapolis South, earning an 87-74 win.
Burnsville took on Apple Valley at home the next day falling 83-68 to the Eagles, before returning home Jan. 22 to get a 71-67 victory over Rosemount.
The Blaze (5-8 overall, 2-5 in the SSC) are at Prior Lake in league play Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., and are home versus Minneapolis Washburn today at 7:45 p.m.
Burnsville is also home to No. 8-ranked Lakeville South Jan. 28 and at Farmington Jan. 31 in league games at 7 p.m.
In the win over Rosemount, the Blaze had four players in double figures with sophomore Yarin Alexander leading the way with 17 points. Senior Daniel Rosenber scored 16, while ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin had senior Luke Kempf both had 12.
Ninth-grader Khalif Bettis chipped in 7 points for the Blaze, while senior Josiah Jordan scored 6.
In the loss to Apple Valley, Burnsville struggled in the first half scoring just 13 points. Apple Valley put up 47 points to lead by 34. The Blaze outscored the Eagles 55-36 in the second half, but it was too late by then.
El-Amin finished with 29 points to lead Burnsville. Alexander scored 9 points, followed by senior Cedric Ung with 8, Bettis and Rosenber with 6 and Kempf with 5.
Stats for the Minneapolis South game have not been made available.
Burnsville is trying to get a top-four seed in Section 3AAAA to get a home game in the quarterfinals. That's not looking good for the Blaze at this point.
Second-ranked Eastview (13-2) looks like a lock for the No. 1 seed, followed by Lakeville North (7-6), Rosemount (7-6), Hastings (7-5), Apple Valley (5-9), Eagan (5-9) and Park (2-11).
Burnsville is 1-4 against section teams so far with its win over Rosemount, while losing to Lakeville North, Eastview, Eagan and Apple Valley.