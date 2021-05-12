There are a lot of new faces for the Burnsville boys track team this spring.
The Blaze had three Class AA state qualifiers in 2019, but they were all seniors. And last season was wiped due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, so those seniors never got the opportunity to compete in their final high school season.
So if Burnsville wants to make some noise in Section 3AA and in the South Suburban Conference this season, athletes who were sophomores and ninth-graders in 2019 will need to step up and fill varsity spots despite missing a full spring on the track.
The Blaze had some strong performances at the SSC Relays May 11 in Shakopee, finishing seventh with 97 points. Rosemount won the title (237).
Senior Matthew Krzmarzick had the top time in the 1,600, finishing in 9:49.40. The Blaze also had two finishers in the top five in the long jump.
Junior Christian Belt was second with a leap of 21-01, while senior Nathan Le ended up fifth (20-3).
In the throws, junior Mateo Noriega led the way for Burnsville. He was fourth in the discus (132-05) and ended up seventh in the shot put (43-7 3/4).
Ninth-grader Gavan Bakke led the way in the high jump taking 10th (5-3).
Burnsville's best relay finish came from the 4x400 team of seniors Marshall Norring, Zachary Warns and Sadikou Bouari and junior Thomas Dundon. The foursome finished second (3:31.99).
Sprints could be a strength for the Blaze which also include seniors Myiion Hodges and Jamar Dixon, junior Jayden Homuth and sophomore Ethan Ly.
Junior Brian Chhuoy could be one to watch in the 800, while Norring looks to be a top 300 hurdler for the Blaze. Junior Dylan Fischer and senior Jakob Brown will add depth in the throws behind Noriega.
This year's SSC Championships are set for June 1-2 at Shakopee West Middle School. The Section 3AA meet will be held June 9 and 11 in Prior Lake.
This year's Class AA state meet is scheduled for June 18-19 at a site still to be determined.