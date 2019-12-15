The Prior Lake boys hockey team had plenty of offense in winning two South Suburban Conference road games.
Sophomores Will Schumacher and Sam Rice each had two goals and two assists in leading the Lakers to an 8-2 win at Burnsville Dec. 12. Junior Will Magnuson provided the heroics in a 4-3 win over Eagan Dec. 14, scoring the game-winner 2:12 into overtime.
The Lakers (5-2 overall, 2-2 in the SSC) is home to Eastview Dec. 19 in league play at 7 p.m.
The third annual Hockey For Life Classic is set for Dec. 26-28 at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake with some of the state's top programs in the field, including No. 1 Eden Prairie, No. 9 Edina, No. 10 St. Thomas Academy and Moorhead.
The Lakers' three opponents will be Chaska, Totino Grace and Lakeville North.
The Hockey For Life focuses on the role of hockey as a character-building platform and as a tool for sharpening skills that translate to success both on and off the ice. More information is at youthhockeyhub.com.
In the win over Burnsville, Prior Lake started fast scoring three goals in the first 5:43 of the game. The Lakers led 4-0 after the first period and were up 7-0 after two frames.
Sophomore Jackson Anderson also scored two goals for Prior Lake, while junior Matt Beaty and senior Hunter Lincoln also scored. Senior Parker Long and sophomore Alex Bump each chipped in two assists, while Lincoln, Beaty, senior Laz Kaebel and juniors Aidan Emerson and Marco Bianchi both had one.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee finished with 17 saves in goal for Prior Lake.
Against Eagan, the Lakers took a 3-1 lead in the second period on a goal from Schumacher. But the Wildcats rallied and were able to get the game into overtime.
Magnuson's game-winner came on the power play with Bump and Schumacher assisting.
Rice and Bump scored in the first period for the Lakers. Schumacher finished with three assists, while Emerson, Rice, Kaebel and sophomore Jackson Anderson each had one.
Boschee finished with 24 saves.
The Lakers will open the New Year with three straight home games, starting with Eden Prairie Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Prior Lake follows with SSC contests against Shakopee Jan. 4 and Burnsville Jan. 7.