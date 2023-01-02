Trout Fishing

Minnesota has roughly 3,800 miles of designated trout streams.

 Minnesota DNR photo

Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota.

Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Jan. 1 through April 14, at all designated trout streams in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties.

