Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota.
Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Jan. 1 through April 14, at all designated trout streams in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties.
There are also catch-and-release fishing opportunities all winter in Beaver Creek Valley, Forestville and Whitewater state parks, as well as in the city limits of Chatfield, Lanesboro, Preston, Rushford and Spring Valley.
Ice Fishing
Winter is here and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has tips for anyone who wants to try ice fishing.
The DNR’s learn to ice fish page — dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish — has information about how to search for fishing lakes online with DNR LakeFinder, how to dress, thrifty ways to get fishing equipment, and how to catch fish through the ice.
The DNR also has recorded webinars that share tips on ice fishing. One webinar covers how to catch panfish through the ice and another webinar covers how to catch northern pike through the ice.