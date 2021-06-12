The Burnsville boys and girls track teams secured multiple state berths at the Section 3AA meet June 11 in Prior Lake.
The Blaze boys had three individuals and two relays qualify, while the girls squad had two individuals make the Class AA field. The state meet is June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Burnsville boys finished runner-up in the Section 3AA team standings with 108 points. Prior Lake won the title (240), while Woodbury was third (77) in the 16-team field.
On the girls side, the Blaze finished 10th with 41 points. Prior Lake won the crown (197.5), followed by Eagan (166) and Eastview (102).
Juniors Christian Belt and Thomas Dundon and senior Marshall Norring qualified in individual events for the Burnsville boys. The top two finishers in each event make the state field.
Belt, senior Myiion Hodges and Nathan Le and junior Dylan Mejia made up the 4x100 relay team for the Blaze that won with a time of 43.70. The 4x400 team of Norring, Dundon and seniors Sadikou Bouari and Matthew Krzmarzick was also victorious (3:30.86).
Belt was runner-up in the 100 (11.05) and also took third in the long jump (20-10). Dundon was second in the 800 (1:57.90), as was Norring in the 400 (52.08).
Krzmarzick nearly qualified in the 3,200 for the Blaze taking third (9:51.70), while Bouari was fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.13).
In the throws, junior Mateo Noriega led the Blaze taking third in the discus (134-04) and fourth in the shot put (46-1 1/4).
Senior Zachary Warns finished sixth in the 400 (53.53). Le was sixth in the triple jump (40-04), seventh in the 200 (23.78) and eighth in the long jump (19-6 1/2).
Junior Zachary Friedmann ended up eighth in the 1,600 (4:50.16) and 10th in the 3,200 (10:37.05). Ninth-grader Jeremy Sherlock was seventh in the pole vault (10-0).
Other finishes for the boys team included Hodges in the 100 (11th, 11.70) and the 200 (13th, 24.37) and the 4x200 team of sophomores Ethan Ly and Djuan Marroquin, ninth-grader Austin Demarre and eighth-grader Ongwenyi (11th, 1:38.89).
For the Blaze girls, senior Sophie Nilsson and junior Zoie Dundon made the state field.
Dundon won the 800 with a time of 2:10.63, while Nilsson was second in both the long jump (17-3 1/2) and the triple jump (37-06). Nilsson was also fifth in the 100 (12.90).
The girls' best relay finish came from the 4x400 team of Dundon, seniors Lauren Pettis and Maryanne Ongwenyi and junior Darrian Gardner (6th, 4:22.29).
The 4x100 team of seniors Takia Campbell and Gianna Bedford, ninth-grader Emma Le and eighth-grader Kareena Cheam was 12th (54.03).
Other finishes for the girls included ninth-grader Kira Theng in the 3,200 (13th, 12:47.52) and the 1,600 (16th, 5:44.79), ninth-grader Madison Malecha in the high jump (10th, 4-9) and seventh-grader Kenna Ponzio in the shot put (15th, 27-7 1/2).