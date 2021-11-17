The Burnsville girls hockey team has the talent back to be contenders again this winter.
The Blaze won the its first-ever South Suburban Conference title last season and earned the No. 1 seed in Section 3AA. But the team was upset 4-1 in the section semifinals by Apple Valley and was denied a second straight state berth.
In 2019, the Blaze won the section crown, earning the program's seventh trip the state since 1996. The team has never qualified in back-to-back seasons.
With three of the its top-four scorers back this year, Burnsville will again be one of the teams to beat in Section 3AA and should be a contender in the SSC.
The Blaze didn't get off to a great start in its season opener Nov. 13, falling 6-1 at No. 10-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park. Senior Katie Katzmarek had Burnsville's lone goal with senior Zoie Dundon getting the assist.
Sophomore Addison Oettinger made her first-career start in goal for the Blaze and finished with 22 saves. Sophomore Emma Tillbury will also see time in goal for the Blaze.
Both goalies played behind Maria Widen last year, who had a 1.44 goals-against average in her senior season, starting all 20 games for the Blaze.
Katzmarek led Burnsville in assists last year with 15, while adding six goals. Dundon was third on the team in points with 22 (8 goals, 14 assists).
Senior Sami Bowlby was the Blaze's top point producer last winter with 28, including a team-best 14 goals.
Senior Olivia Tilbury (5 goals, 11 assists), junior Madisyn Krumholz (6 goals, 4 assists), senior Caitlyn Procko (2 goals, 5 assists), sophomore Addison Bowlby (3 goals, 4 assists), sophomore Kylie Glassen (1 goal, 2 assists), sophomore Anna Thomas (1 assist) and senior Rylee Colin (1 assist) are also back for Burnsville.
Burnsville finished 16-3-1 overall last year, winning the SSC with a 15-2-1 mark. The SSC looks to be wide open again this fall. No teams were ranked in the first Class 2A poll.
Section 3AA also has no ranked teams. Eastview won the crown last year, the fourth time the Lightning have made the state field since 2015.
Eagan has nine state berths since 1997 with its last some coming in 2018. The Wildcats are always a factor come playoff time.
Other teams in the field include Rosemount, Apple Valley, Park, Cretin-Derham Hall and Hastings. Those five programs have combined for one state berth in the last 10 years (Rosemount in 2012).
Burnsville opens the SSC season Nov. 20 at Lakeville North. The Blaze's first SSC home game is set for Dec. 2 against Prior Lake.