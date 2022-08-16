The Burnsville girls tennis team has the talent back to make another run at the South Suburban Conference title.
Last fall, the Blaze finished with a program-best 18 wins (18-5 overall), finishing second to Lakeville South in the SSC with an 8-1 mark.
Burnsville will have to replace three seniors from its lineup, but coach Ryan Haddorff returns enough experience and talent for his team to be contenders again.
"We expect to be very competitive in the conference and section," Haddorff said. "Lakeville South will be the favorite again. We will be right there with Lakeville North, Prior Lake and Shakopee nipping at their heels."
Senior captains Shawna Bruha and Madisyn Krumholz are back to lead the Blaze, along with seniors Iris Nelson and Lizzy Berger. Juniors Addie Bowlby and Ashley King are entering their fifth varsity seasons, while junior Madison Malecha also returns.
Sophomores Sid Handrahan, Bella Islam and Avery Krumwiede are also back for their second varsity season.
"Addie, Madisyn and Sid were very successful in singles last season," Haddorff said. "Shawna and Ashley are a fantastic first doubles team, but either could play singles as well.
"We have so many multi-sport athletes, who spent the summer training for their other sport," Haddorff added. "However, these girls work hard and will find their tennis form quickly."
Burnsville has a 23-4 record in the SSC over the last three years. In 2019, the Blaze had a program-best 15 wins overall. In 2020, the team finished 8-1, but only played conference matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burnsville ended last season ranked No. 10 in the state in Class 2AA. One can only wonder if the Blaze could have earned a state tournament spot if it was in a different section?
Section 6AA is very strong at the top with the likes of Edina, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Blake in the field. The Blaze was seeded No. 4 last year and lost to Edina in the section semifinals.
Edina was upset by Blake in the section title match. So the Hornets were left out of the state team tourney for the first time in 23 tears.
Edina has won 21 of the last 23 state titles (there was no state tourney in 2020 due to the pandemic). Minnetonka is the defending champion, beating Blake in last year's title match.
"Section 6AA will be ridiculously strong again with Blake, Edina and Benilde," Haddorff said. "We will play both Blake and Edina during the regular season, so we will see where we stack up."
Burnsville has never made state as a team in its history. The last time the Blaze had a singles player or doubles team compete at state was in 2007.
Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title that year. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
Burnsville's first SSC match is set for Aug. 30 at home versus Eagan. The Blaze will get Lakeville South at home Sept. 8.
The match against Blake will be Sept. 7 on the road, while Edina will come to Burnsville Sept. 19.