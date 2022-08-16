Addie Bowlby

Junior Addie Bowlby is back for her fifth varsity season for Burnsville this fall as the team looks to contend in the South Suburban Conference.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville girls tennis team has the talent back to make another run at the South Suburban Conference title.

Last fall, the Blaze finished with a program-best 18 wins (18-5 overall), finishing second to Lakeville South in the SSC with an 8-1 mark.

