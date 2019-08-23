The Burnsville boys soccer team opened the season with a shutout win at home Aug. 22.
The Blaze scored two goals in the second half in a 2-0 victory over South St. Paul. Senior Sean Floersch got the shutout in goal, while seniors Matthew Lor and Gerardo Hernandez Salinas each picked up goals.
The Blaze is hoping to improve on last year's three wins. The program has just five wins the last two seasons. But there's some talent back this fall for the team to be more of a factor in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 3AA.
Hernandes and Salinas also had an assist in the win over South St. Paul, as did senior Johapson Cetina Amado. Burnsville dominated the play from start to finish.
The Blaze will be back on the field Aug. 27 at home versus Bloomington Kennedy at 6 p.m. Burnsville is home versus Cretin-Derham Hall Aug. 29 in a battle of Section 3AA foes at 7 p.m.
The SSC season starts Sept. 5 at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. The Panthers are also in Section 3AA.
Lakeville North has won the last two Section 1AA crowns, but it was moved to 3AA back in May during the Minnesota State High School League's reclassification period.