The Burnsville girls basketball team had a tough time making shots in the Section 3AAAA semifinals Feb. 29.
The third-seeded Blaze struggled in the first half en route to a 66-47 loss at second-seeded Lakeville North. It was the first section semifinal playoff game for Burnsville since 2012.
Senior Lauren Jensen scored 14 of her game-high 25 points in the first 10 minutes of play to lead the Panthers. Burnsville was down 40-23 at the break and trailed by as many as 28 points in the second half.
The Blaze finished the season with a 17-10 overall record (11-7 in the South Suburban). It's the program's first winning season since going 16-11 in the 2009-10 season.
It's also the first time the team has had a winning record in the SSC since the league debuted at the start of the 2010-11 school year.
Blaze Coach Maurice Hodges was pleased with his team's progress this season, from the varsity on down the junior varsity, as well as in the classroom, film study and in team meetings. Perhaps, this season will be a stepping stone for bigger things for the program down the line.
"Seventeen wins is very hard to come by, so I am proud of these players, the coaching staff and our parents for sticking to what we do, which is work hard at the game while working as a team," Hodges said.
Burnsville and Lakeville North split its two league games in the regular season. However, Jensen was sidelined with an injury if the the Blaze's 69-49 win over the Panthers back on Jan. 14.
Jensen had 35 points in the second meeting, a 99-72 Lakeville North win back on Feb. 11.
In the semifinals, Jensen scored 7 early points in transition and knocked down two 3-pointers early in the second half to put her team up 25.
"I think if shots fall for us in the first half it's a different ballgame," Hodges said. "For the season, we averaged 67 points per game. If a few more shots fall for us, this would have been a totally different game.
"It's great for those players coming back to get a taste of playoff basketball," Hodges added. "We know what it takes to get us where we need to go, and now it's time to go into our offseason and work to get there."
Burnsville will lose four seniors from this year's team; Zhane Thompson, Megan Diggan, Paige Servais and Brenda Shearer.
Thompson led the Blaze in scoring at 14.4 points per game, while Servais was third (11.9) and Diggan was fourth (11.1).
Thompson had a tough game from the field in the loss to Lakeville North. She couldn't get a shot to fall in the first half, and had a couple of three-pointers rattle around the rim.
Thompson didn't score her first point until getting to the free throw line with 4:55 left to play. She later added a bucket in transition, finishing with three points.
It was a tough way to end her stellar Blaze career, where Thompson scored more than 1,000-career points.
Servais led the Blaze with 18 points in the semifinals, while Diggan and junior Morgan Krumwiede both had 10. Ninth-grader Shantell Harden chipped in 3 points.
Krumwiede ended up second on the team in scoring at 12.2 points per game.
"Zhane had a great basketball career at Burnsville," Hodges said. "She's been a good player for us, but let's not forget Megan and Paige; they had very good careers as well.
"These three young ladies worked hard at their games and turned our program into one that we can be proud of for years to come," Hodges added. "As captains, they were great teammates who lead us all season. I look forward to watching all three continue their careers at the college level."