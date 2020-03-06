The Burnsville boys basketball team's slow start in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals March 5 put a quick end to its season.
Third-seeded Rosemount jumped out to a 20-7 lead and was up by 22 points at the break en route to a 73-41 home win over the sixth-seeded Blaze. The Irish made eight 3-pointers in the first half with sixth of them coming from Caleb Siwek.
Rosemount scored the first five points of the second half to go up 46-19, and that was just too big of a hole to dig out of for Burnsville.
Burnsville beat Rosemount twice during the South Suburban Conference season, winning 78-67 at home Feb. 24 and 71-67 on the road back on Jan. 22. Siwek scored 23 and 22 points, respectively in those two losses for the Irish.
Siwek got some help in the semifinal win from Sean Sullivan, who had a game-high 27 points. Sullivan had a combined 7 points in those two SSC defeats.
Senior Daniel Rosenber led the Blaze in the playoff loss with 13 points, while ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin finished with 11. Senior Josiah Jordan chipped in 6 points, followed by senior Cedric Ung with 5 and sophomore Yarin Alexander with 3.
Burnsville (8-19 overall) finished the season dropping 10 of its last 12 games. The team has had 11 straight losing seasons.
The last time Burnsville had a winning record was in the 2008-09 season when it finished 17-10. The program's last section crown came in 2008.
Burnsville has also struggled in the SSC since the league debuted in the 2010-11 school year. The Blaze were 4-14 in the conference standings this year and are 42-138 in the 10 years of the league.
Burnsville's best mark in the SSC is 7-11, which it has done three times.
The Blaze will lose six seniors from this year's squad; Rosenber, Jordan, Ung, Deaundre Gordon, Luke Kempf and Ahmed Mohamed.
Rosenber was second on the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game. El-Amin led the Blaze at 17.7 points.
Last year, Burnsville made it to the Section 3AAAA title game under first-year coach Rob Mestas, falling 82-64 to Eastview.