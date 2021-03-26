The Burnsville boys hockey team is looking at a potential rebuild next winter.
Five of the Blaze's top-six scorers were seniors this season as the team finished 9-11 overall (8-10 in the South Suburban Conference).
Burnsville's season ended March 19 with a 5-3 loss at second-seeded Rosemount in the Section 3AA semifinals. Senior Kade Nielsen had a goal and assist in the defeat, giving him a team-best 50 points on the year.
Nielsen finished with a team-high 30 goals and tied for the team lead in assists with 20 with senior Jack Holmstrom.
Nielsen had four hat tricks and recorded at least one goal or an assist in 18 of the team's 20 games. Last year, he also led the Blaze in points with 48 (24 goals, 24 assists), so he finished his three-year varsity career with 66 goals and 58 assists.
Holmstrom was second in points for Burnsville this winter with 30, adding 10 goals. He and Nielsen were two of eight seniors, including Anthony Friedman, Max Rippentrop, Jaeger Hahn, Joe Faith, Dalton Lutz and Zach LaMotte.
Junior Thomas Dundon was second on the team in points with 22 (9 goals, 13 assists), followed by LaMotte with 16 (7 goals, 9 assists), Faith with 11 (2 goals, 9 assists) and Lutz with 10 (4 goals, 6 assists).
Junior Colton Gregerson also had three goals and seven assists for the Blaze.
Junior Pierce Konrath played the majority of the minutes goal, finishing with a 3.28 goals-against and an .888 save percentage.
Burnsville opened the Section 3AA playoffs with a 3-2 home win over sixth-seeded Eastview. Nielsen scored two in the first 5:28 of the game. Gregerson scored early in the second period to put the third-seeded Blaze up 3-1.
Dundon had two assists, while sophomore Gavin Lutz, LaMotte and Hahn each had assists. Konrath made 32 saves.
In the loss to Rosemount, Burnsville trailed 3-0 after the first period and couldn't recover. Friedman and Faith also had goals in the defeat, while Dundon, Holmstrom, Gregersen and LaMotte each had assists.
Konrath finished with 32 saves.
Last winter, the Blaze won 17 games (17-9-2 overall), while getting to the Section 3AA title game. St. Thomas Academy ended Burnsville's state hopes with a 2-0 win in the finals.
It was the Blaze's eighth section title appearance since 2007. The program won the Section 5AA crown in 2007 over Holy Angels, and followed by making five finals appearances in Section 2AA between 2008 and 2015, but lost all five to Edina.
Burnsville won in the Section 3AA crown in 2016, beating St. Thomas Academy 7-1.