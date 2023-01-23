Minnesota Deer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on deer population goals.

 Minnesota DNR photo

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota.

Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar, and two in-person public meetings for those who wish to connect directly with an area wildlife manager on the topic.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events