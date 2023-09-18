Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota DNR's Wildlife Management Areas are part of state's outdoor recreation system and are established to protect those lands and waters that have a high potential for wildlife production, public hunting, trapping, fishing, and other compatible recreational uses.

 Courtesy photo/Miunnesota DNR

People interested in the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area are invited to share their thoughts with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on a draft update of the WMA’s master plan.

The updated plan will guide management of the popular hunting and wildlife-watching destination in Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties.

