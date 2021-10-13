Both Burnsville boys and girls soccer teams couldn't pull off the upset in the Section 3AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12.
The sixth-seeded Blaze boys fell 5-1 to third-seeded Eastview to finish the season with 4-11 overall record (1-8 in the South Suburban Conference).
The sixth-seeded Burnsville girls fell 8-0 at sixth-seeded Eagan to also finish the season with four wins (4-11-1 overall, 1-8 in the SSC).
The Blaze girls were under new leadership this fall. Mohamud Ali took over the program from John Soderholm, who stepped down after last season after 12 years as coach.
Burnsville has struggled the last few seasons, going 0-10-2 last year in the COVID-19 campaign and 6-8-3 in 2019. This fall was the the program's fourth straight losing season.
The Blaze opened this season 2-1-1 in its first four games, but struggled after the good start with eight straight defeats.
Burnsville had trouble keeping teams off the board, giving up 40 goals in 16 games, while scoring only 20.
Juniors Ella White and Madi Barr and sophomore Noemi Gonzalez each finished the season with four goals, while Delaney Woog had three.
Woog is one of seven seniors Burnsville will have to replace next year, including Auggie Whitcomb, Alexis Suvamphin, Katie Katzmarek, Olivia Carlson, Cassie Boyd and Corina Quintana-Trevizo.
On the boys side, the Blaze will lose 10 seniors in Preston Pin, Ramon Noltenius, Umith Azad, Owen Cadwell, Rei Dothe-Olmedom, Abner Philipos, Abdi Yusuf, Alexis Marquez, Nuch Clarke and Henry McCormick.
The boys had a 1-10-1 record last year in Brian Nacy's first season as coach. Since winning the Section 3AA title in 2016, Burnsville has struggled with a 13-57-5 overall record the last five years, including five straight losing campaigns.
Philipos led the Blaze in scoring this fall with nine goals, while junior Alex Gomez had seven goals and four assists. Junior Deq Jama, Clark and McCormick each had two goals and two assists.
Nacy's assistant coach Casey Powell was named the Section 3AAA Assistant Coach of the Year.
"I'm so grateful to have Casey on our staff," Nacy said. "He's gone above and beyond typical assistant duties and had a major positive impact on our guys; incredibly well deserved."