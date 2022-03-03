The Burnsville girls basketball team saw its season come to a close March 2 in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Eagan was too much for the seventh-seeded Blaze, earning a 61-41 home victory.
Burnsville finished the season with a 6-18 overall record (4-14 in the South Suburban Conference). It was the program’s 10th losing season in the last 11 years.
The one winning campaign in that span was in 2020 when Burnsville finished with a 16-11 mark. The Blaze has also lost in the section quarterfinals in seven of the last 10 seasons.
This year’s team was young with only three players back from last season who saw significant varsity minutes — seniors Savannah Islam and Lauren Servais and junior Shawna Bruha.
Islam and Servais were three of team’s five seniors, including Ema Handzija, Alyssa Torgenson and Hanna Gleason.
Against Eagan, Handzija led Burnsville with 16 points, while Bruha was also in double figures with 14 points.
Torgenson chipped in four points, while Islam, sophomore Ashley King and ninth-grader Avery Krumwiede all had two points and Servais scored one.
Bruha was the only Blaze to average in double figures this season, leading the team at 12.4 points per game.
Burnsville went into the playoffs losing its final SSC game, 80-54 at Lakeville South Feb. 25. Bruha led the way with 18 points, while Servais scored 13 and Torgenson had seven.
Burnsville won back-to-back games only once this season, and that was back in early December when it beat Park and Rockford. The Blaze ended the season losing 16 of its last 21 games.