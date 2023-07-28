Official practices don't start until Aug. 14, but the preseason rankings signal the start of the volleyball season.
The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association released its first rankings for all four classes July 26, and three South Suburban Conference schools are in the top 10 — No. 3 Lakeville North, No. 6 Eagan and No. 7 Burnsville.
The SSC has had at least three teams ranked in the first poll the last seven years, including five ranked in 2021.
Lakeville North and Eagan are perennial powers, while Burnsville emerged last season winning Section 6AAAA crown to earn the program's first state berth since 2009.
Prior Lake and Shakopee both had losing records last fall, while Lakeville South was not ranked despite sharing the SSC crown last season with Eagan and Lakeville North.
Wayzata will open the season ranked No. 1, as expected. The Trojans have won the last two Class 4A state titles, beating Lakeville North in three sets in last year's title match.
Champlin Park opens ranked No. 2, followed by East Ridge at No. 4 and Rogers at No. 5. Maple Grove is ranked No. 8, followed by No. 9 New Prague and No. 10 Forest Lake.
Section 2AAAA, which features Prior Lake, Shakopee, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Waconia, does not have a ranked team. That's the first time in more than 20 years a team from that section was not ranked to open the season.
Chaska, the only team from Section 2AAAA last year to open the season ranked, went on to win the section crown and ended up sixth at state. Eden Prairie won the section in 2021.
Back in 2021, that year was also the first time since the SSC debuted in 2010 that it didn’t have a team in the state title match. Wayzata won the crown in four sets over East Ridge.
Since 2010, the SSC has won six state titles — Lakeville North in 2010, 2012 and 2017 and Eagan in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Prior Lake was runner-up in 2015, as was Lakeville North in 2011 and last season, and Eagan in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Burnsville finished third at state in 2009, but lost both of its state matches last season and finished with a 19-13 record. The Blaze may have the best player in the SSC in junior Mesaiya Bettis.
Bettis led the team in kills last year with 383, despite missing five matches.
Burnsville had 11 seniors in its program last fall, so the team will have to find some talent this fall to put around Bettis, who is the No. 1-ranked player in the state by Prep Dig for the Class of 2025.
Prior Lake has two juniors ranked in the top 50 — setter Catalina Connell at No 36 and middle blocker Greta Tompkins at No. 43. The Lakers finished last fall with a 11-18 overall record, going 4-5 in the SSC.
Since winning a third straight Section 2AAA title in 2017, Prior Lake has a 1-4 playoff record since then. There was no 2020 postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and volleyball went to four classes in 2021.
In a rebuilding season a year ago, Shakopee finished 10-18 (3-6 in the SSC). The 10 wins are the fewest for the program since it went 9-19 in 2013. That was also the Sabers' last season in the now-defunct Missota Conference.
Shakopee joined the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year. The three league wins were also the fewest for the program over the last nine seasons, and it was also the first-ever losing season in conference play.
Between 2014 and 2021, Shakopee had a 52-26 league record. The Sabers also won three state straight Class 3A state titles from 2007 to 2009.
To see the 2023 preseason rankings from all four classes go to mnvbca.org.