The Burnsville wrestling program has been a slow rebuild for about a decade.
Last season, the Blaze had one senior wrestler in Josh Loredo make it to the state preliminary round, but that's where his season ended.
The postseason was different last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a normal year, the top two wrestlers from each of the eight sections in the 14 weight classes make the state field.
Last year, the prelims bridged a gap between sections and the Class 3A state individual tourney, which was limited to eight wrestlers for each weight class instead of the traditional 16.
In the traditional format, the last time Burnsville has had a wrestler at state was in 2012 when Andy Underhill and Harry Bramley were both there.
Over the years, Section 2AAA has been one of the toughest in the state, so it's been difficult for the Blaze to get a wrestler through to state.
However, last spring the Minnesota State High School reclassified sections for all sports and Section 2AAA was reshuffled. Shakopee, the three-time defending Class 3A state champs, moved to Section 6AAA.
New Prague, the Section 2AAA runner-up to Shakopee the last three years, moved down a class to Section 2AA.
So the Section 2AAA field now consists of No. 6-ranked Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Farmington, Eastview, Rosemount and the Blaze.
The Guillotine released its first team and individual rankings for Class 3A Nov. 25 and Apple Valley was the only ranked team from Section 2AAA. The Eagles also had the most individuals ranked with six.
Prior Lake, Farmington and Lakeville North each have two ranked, while Rosemount and Eastview both have one.
Burnsville competed against a section opponent Dec. 4 in the Edina Invitational. The Blaze finished ninth in the team standings with 51 points. Farmington won the title (153.5), followed by Lake City (151.5) and Hudson, Wisconsin (149).
Junior Mambu Sonie had Burnsville's best finish taking second at 220 pounds. He earned a fall in the semifinals, but lost by fall in the title match to Ryan Rambo of Hudson.
Senior Xaiver Ripplinger was third at 138 pounds for the Blaze, while sophomore Ayden Ripplinger was fourth at 126. Eighth-grader Sean Haws was fifth at 113.
Burnsville opened the season Dec. 2 in a triangular march at home versus Eagan and St. Paul Harding.
The Blaze lost 48-34 to Eagan, which was a South Suburban Conference dual. Burnsville beat St. Paul Harding 48-36.
Getting pins for the Blaze against Harding were Haws at 106, Ayden Ripplinger at 126, Xaiver Ripplinger at 145, junior Ethan Lutz at 152, sophomore Erick Estrada Pineda at 170, Sonie at 220 and ninth-grader Syvonte Miller at heavyweight.
Ninth-grader Jameson Joubert won by forfeit for Burnsville at 160.
Burnsville finished 1-8 in SSC duals last winter and was 12-16 overall.
Prior Lake will be the host of this year's Section 2AAA team tourney, which is set for Feb. 18. The individual section tourney is Feb. 25-26 at Eastview.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is scheduled for March 3-5 at its annual site, the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.