Pickleball — Savage

The Savage Fall Pickleball Tournament will be held Oct. 9-10. Players may register online at www.cityofsavage.com.

 Courtesy of City of Savage

Local residents are invited to play in Savage's fall pickleball tournament. 

The tournament at Savage Community Park will take place Oct 9 and 10, according to Savage Parks & Recreation. 

Saturday, Oct. 9

  • Woman's Doubles: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • Men's Doubles: Noon-5 p.m. 

Sunday, Oct. 10

  • Mixed Doubles: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All levels will be played Sunday if it rains on Saturday. 

Registration completed on or before Oct. 1, costs $50 per team of two players/event. Late registration Oct. 2-4 is accepted for a $60 fee. 

Levels of play will include 3.0 or below, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5+. Participants will self-classify and classifications may be combined depending on the number of team entries. 

Players registering for two events must play at the level of the highest-rated player on their team. 

Dan Brettschneider, the city's recreation coordinator, will serve as tournament director. 

Registration is available online at cityofsavage.com

Tags

Events