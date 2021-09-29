Local residents are invited to play in Savage's fall pickleball tournament.
The tournament at Savage Community Park will take place Oct 9 and 10, according to Savage Parks & Recreation.
Saturday, Oct. 9
- Woman's Doubles: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Men's Doubles: Noon-5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
- Mixed Doubles: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All levels will be played Sunday if it rains on Saturday.
Registration completed on or before Oct. 1, costs $50 per team of two players/event. Late registration Oct. 2-4 is accepted for a $60 fee.
Levels of play will include 3.0 or below, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5+. Participants will self-classify and classifications may be combined depending on the number of team entries.
Players registering for two events must play at the level of the highest-rated player on their team.
Dan Brettschneider, the city's recreation coordinator, will serve as tournament director.
Registration is available online at cityofsavage.com.